Meghalaya Reports First COVID-19 Fatality After 69-Year-Old Doctor Dies, CM Conrad Sangma Expresses Condolences

Shillong (Meghalaya), April 15: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday expressed his condolences to the family of 69-year-old doctor from Shillong, who died due to coronavirus. John L Sailo Ryntathiang, the managing director of Bethany Hospitals, died at around 2.45 am on Wednesday, confirmed the state CM.

Expressing his condolences on the doctor's death, Sanga took to Twitter and wrote, "I am deeply saddened to inform that the first #COVID19 positive patient in Meghalaya passed away this morning at 2:45 am. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace." Coronavirus Cases Spike by 1,076 in India in Past 24 Hours, Toll Crosses 11,400, Death Count 377.

I am deeply saddened to inform that the first #COVID19 positive patient in Meghalaya passed away this morning at 2:45 am. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace. — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) April 15, 2020

According to details, the victim has been identified as John L Sailo Ryntathiang, is the first COVID-19 fatality in state and second in North-East. Earlier a 65-year-old patient at Assam’s Silchar Medical College and Hospital last week succumbed to coronavirus disease. As per the updates, there are 40 COVID-19 positive patients in the region - 32 in Assam, two in Manipur and Tripura and one each in Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday that coronavirus cases in India spiked by over 1,000 in the past 24 hours, taking the overall toll above the 11,400-mark. Adding more, it said that the number of active COVID-19 infections in the nation stood at 9,756. A total of 1,306 patients have been discharged or cured, whereas, the death count stands at 377.