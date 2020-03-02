MHADA Mill Workers Housing Lottery Results 2020: Check Full List of Winners And Waitlist For Bombay Dyeing Mill, Bombay Dyeing (Spring Mill) and Shriniwas Mill on mhada.gov.in

MHADA (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, March 2: As many as 3894 flats, built by Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority or MHADA, were allotted to mill workers through a computerised lottery system on Sunday. These houses are located in the Bombay Dyeing Spring Mills at Wadala and Srinivas Mills at Lower Parel. The results of the Mill Workers Housing Lottery can be checked on the official website of MHADA - mhada.gov.in. The portal has a list of winners' names as well as a waitlist. Click here to access the final list of winners for the Mill Workers Housing Lottery. MHADA Pune Board Lottery 2019 Results.

Of the 3894 flats allotted to mill workers, 720 are located at the Bombay Dyeing Mill in Wadala, 2630 in the Bombay Dyeing (Spring) Mill compound in Wadala, and 544 in Shrinivas Mill in Lower Parel. These houses are a part of the scheme where any mill owner developing the land had to give one third to Mhada for building affordable houses for workers. Scroll down to check the final list of winners of MHADA's Mill Workers Housing Lottery and the waitlist.

MHADA Mill Workers Housing Lottery Results For Bombay Dyeing Mill, Bombay Dyeing (Spring Mill) and Shrinivas Mill:

MHADA Mill Workers Housing Lottery Results 2020: Waitlist For Bombay Dyeing Mill:

MHADA Mill Workers Housing Lottery Results 2020: Waitlist For Bombay Dyeing Spring Mill:

MHADA Mill Workers Housing Lottery Results 2020: Waitlist For Shrinivas Mill:

On the day of the lottery draw, the Maharashtra government also slashed prices of the houses being allotted to mill workers by almost half, by pricing each flat at Rs 9.5 lakh instead of the previously proposed Rs 18 lakh. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urged the mill workers not to sell the subsidised houses and vowed to provide house to every mill worker in the state.