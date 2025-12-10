Mumbai, December 10: Every day, lottery players wait eagerly for the Shillong Teer Result to be declared. The Shillong Teer results of games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer and others of today, December 10, will be published on portals including meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Officials tally the total number of arrows that hit as the final arrows strike the target. Scroll below to check the Shillong Teer Result Chart of today.

Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), Shillong Teer games are played at the Polo stadium in Meghalaya. For many lottery players, the Shillong Teer games are more than just numbers as they become a canvas of hope and strategy. Those taking part in the lottery game watch the Shillong Teer Chart day after day. They look for "common numbers" or recurring pairs, and discuss predictions, teasing patterns and more. The Shillong Teer games are played in Round 1 and Round 2, with eight Teer games played daily except on Sunday. Shillong Teer Result Today, December 09, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on December 10, 2025: Where To Check the Result Chart, Winning Numbers

There are several websites that update Shillong Teer results after each round is completed. Participants can visit the websites mentioned above to check today's results and winning numbers. Players can also Google terms such as "Shillong Teer Results Live" or "Shillong Teer Results Today" to get the winning numbers of all Teer games - Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round - 12

Second Round - 26

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 49

Second Round - 98

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round - 88

Second Round - 00

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round - 68

Second Round - 75

Juwai Teer Result

First Round - 08

Second Round - 47

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 84

Second Round - 21

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

It must be noted that the Shillong Teer Result Chart of December 10 will show the two two-digit numbers, each for Round 1 and Round 2. Notably, the Shillong Teer lottery stands out as a unique blend of tradition, culture, and chance, with the speculative lottery deeply rooted in Meghalaya's heritage. Unlike conventional lotteries, the Shillong Teer lottery is based on a real archery game, where skill meets unpredictability, thereby making the results both exciting and authentic. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of today's lucky draw.

