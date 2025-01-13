Sonamarg, January 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he will keep the promises he made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and right things will happen at the right time. Modi was addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the strategically important Z-Morh tunnel here. His remarks shortly came after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah sought restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir during his speech at the event.

"You have to believe that this is Modi and he keeps his promises. There is a right time for everything and right things will happen at the right time," Modi said without mentioning the demand for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. The prime minister further said that Jammu and Kashmir is the crown of the country and he wants it to be beautiful and prosperous. "There is an atmosphere of peace in Jammu and Kashmir and we have seen its effect on tourism. Kashmir is writing a new saga of development today," he said. Jammu and Kashmir Is Crown of India, Roadblocks in Its Progress To Be Removed, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

He said the Kashmir valley will soon be connected by train and there is enthusiasm among people about it. Modi also paid tributes to the seven people who were killed in a terror attack near the Z-Morh tunnel here in October last year. After inaugurating the Rs 2,700 crore project, the prime minister went inside the tunnel and interacted with the project officials. He also met the construction workers who worked meticulously amid harsh conditions to complete the tunnel.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Abdullah were also present at the inauguration. This is Modi's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the assembly elections in September-October last year. The 6.5-km-long two-lane bi-directional road tunnel between Gagangir and Sonamarg in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district is equipped with a parallel 7.5-metre escape passage for emergencies. Z-Morh Tunnel Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates and Inspects Z-Morh Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg (Watch Video).

Situated at an altitude of over 8,650 feet above sea level, the tunnel will enhance all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg en route to Leh, bypassing routes prone to landslides and avalanches. It will also promote tourism by ensuring year-round connectivity to Sonamarg.