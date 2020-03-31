Mohalla Clinic Doctor Tests Positive for Coronavirus in Delhi's Babarpur Area, Second Such Case in a Week

Screening for coronavirus | Representational image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Delhi, March 31: Another doctor of a Mohalla clinic tested positive for the novel Coronavirus on Tuesday. This is the second such case in the one month's period. The notice outside the community clinic in Delhi's Babarpur area asks patients who had visited the clinic between March 12 and 20 to remain in self-quarantine at home for the next 15 days. Delhi Mohalla Clinic Doctor Gopal Jha Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Visitors At Clinic Asked to Home Quarantine For 15 Days.

"Patients who visited the clinic between March 12 and March 20 should quarantine themselves at their homes for next two weeks," read the notice stuck outside the mohalla clinic.

Last week, a Mohalla clinic doctor in northeast Delhi tested positive for COVID-19 along with four others, including his daughter and wife. They came in contact with a person who had returned from Saudi Arabia. All of them were admitted to hospital and kept isolation.

Around 800 people who came in contact with the doctor were advised to remain in quarantine for 15 days. "All those who visited or were present at Mohalla Clinic in Mohanpuri area of Maujpur between 12 March to 18 March are directed to home quarantine for 15 days after a confirmed coronavirus positive case reported from the clinic," the official said.