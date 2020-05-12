Mohit Mor Murder Case: Delhi Police Arrest Two Sharpshooters Vikas and Rohit Malik Over Tik Tok Star And Gym Trainer's Killing

TikTok Star and Gym Trainer Mohit Mor (Photo Credits: Facebook)

New Delhi, May 12: Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two sharpshooters- Vikas and Rohit Malik, in connection with the murder of TikTok star and gym trainer Mohit Mor last year. The 27-year old social media celebrity- Mohit Mor, was shot dead by three unidentified masked gunmen in the national capital. Mor who had half a million followers on popular video-sharing app TikTok was shot in Najafgarh's Dharmpura area of Delhi in 2019.

The shocking incident took place when the victim had gone to meet his friend at a photostat shop near his residence in Dharmpura. The victim, a fitness enthusiast, used to frequently upload fitness videos on his TikTok and Instagram profiles. TikTok Star and Gym Trainer Mohit Mor Shot Dead in Delhi, Masked Men Fire 13 Bullets at Him.

Two Sharpshooters arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell in Connection With Mohit Mor's Murder:

Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested 2 sharpshooters- Vikas and Rohit Malik, in connection with the murder of TikTok star and gym trainer Mohit Mor last year. — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020

He died after 13 bullets were indiscriminately fired at him. Mohit Mor fell on a sofa kept inside the shop. He was rushed to near-by hospital where he was declared brought dead.” Pictures of him bleeding, lying on the sofa went viral online, with fans shocked by the murder. His fans were shocked