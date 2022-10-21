Kuno, October 21: Recently, workers digging inside the Kuno National Park, where PM Narendra Modi released eight cheetahs from Namibia last month, unearthed a pot of die-struck copper and silver coins on Wednesday. Reportedly, the construction of staff quarters is going on in the area. As per the report by the Times of India, the coins are said to be two centuries old.

The workers, after making the discovery, distributed the coins among themselves and many of them did not show up at the work the next day i.e. Thursday. The incident came to light when many of them took pictures of the coins and shared them on WhatsApp. Madhya Pradesh: Meet To Decide on Shifting Cheetahs in Kuno National Park to Acclimatisation Enclosure Inconclusive.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports say the treasure was buried a few feet under the earth close to the Palpur fortress area, at a distance from the enclosures where Namibian cheetahs were released. The royal descendant of the royal family of the Palpur claimed the stake in the treasure. "It's ours, hand it over to us," the royal descendant was quoted as saying by the media outlet. UK Couple Finds 264 Gold Coins Worth Rs 2.3 Crore Hidden Underneath Kitchen Floor While Renovating.

The forest department is secretly trying to dismantle our property (fort) for a long time so that we can be denied our claims to it," R K Shreegopal Deo Singh Palpur, a royal descendant said. Singh also threatened legal action if the authority does not stop all activities on their property. The royal family of Palpur, along with people of 24 villages of their erstwhile ‘jagir’, had to vacate the fort after the area was notified as a wildlife sanctuary in 1981.

