New York, August 18: Reliance Industries' Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday slipped to the sixth position in the world's richest persons' list after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday acquired the spot of the fourth-richest person. The fifth position was acquired by French billionaire Bernard Arnault who owns LVMH Moët Hennessy.

According to a Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the wealth of RIL's Managing Director stood at $78.8 billion, who was overtaken by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk ($84.8 billion) and Bernard Arnault ($84.6 billion). The sudden change arrived after Tesla Inc. shares rose by 11 per cent on Monday in NYSE and Musk's net worth saw a jump by $7.7 billion dollars. Mukesh Ambani Is Now the 4th Richest Man in World, Net Worth Increases to $80.6 Billion.

As per the latest list, Amazons's Jeff Bezos leads the top world's richest list with a net worth of $188 billion, followed by Bill Gates ($121 billion), Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg ($99 billion), Elon Musk ($84.8 billion) and Bernard Arnault ($84.6 billion). RIL's Mukesh Ambani is at sixth position with a net value of $78.8 billion.

Earlier, Bloomberg claimed that Musk-owned Tesla's shares rose by 300 per cent this year and it is expected that the firm may soon be included in the S&P 500 index. Apart from Tesla, Musk-owned Space Exploration Technologies Corp. or SpaceX is most likely to close finalising a $2 billion funding deal which would raise its equity value to $46 billion.

The report further claimed that Musk's fortune grew by over $57 billion this year when most business people registered a drop in their wealth amid the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos emerged as this year’s biggest gainer whose wealth is up to $73 billion.

