Lucknow, October 14: Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. According to Samajwadi Party, Mulayam Singh asymptomatic. The party tweet to give update about yadav's health.

The SP patriarch is currently under the observations of doctors. The party in the tweet said, "Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has been tested positive for COVID-19. He is under the supervision of doctors and has not shown any symptoms of the virus."

Tweet by Samajwadi Party:

समाजवादी पार्टी संस्थापक आदरणीय नेताजी श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी की कोरोना टेस्ट रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने के उपरांत चिकित्सकों की देख रेख जारी है। फिलहाल उनमें कोरोना के एक भी लक्षण नहीं हैं। — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 14, 2020

The 80-year-old SP leader was admitted to Medanta Hospital following an infection in the urinary tract earlier this August.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2020 10:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).