A ferry sailing to Elephanta Island with people onboard capsized near the Gateway of India in Mumbai, with efforts being made to rescue the passengers. So far, 2 people have been killed, and 77 have been rescued after Mumbai Boat Capsize. Meanwhile, a video has surfaced showing the exact moment when a speed boat crashed into the ferry. The video shows an out-of-control speed boat ramming into the ferry off the Mumbai coast. A local leader claimed that the speedboat belonged to the Navy, but there was no confirmation from the Navy on this. The Navy and Coast Guard launched a massive rescue operation, with 11 Navy boats three boats of Marine Police and a boat of Coast Guard being deployed in the area, a defence official said. Mumbai Boat Capsize: 1 Drowns, Another 66 Rescued As Ferry Boat Sailing to Elephanta Island Collides With Another Vessel Near Gateway of India (Watch Video).

Mumbai Boat Capsize Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)