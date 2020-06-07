Mumbai Gas Leak: Reason of Foul Smell Yet to be Ascertained, Source of Leakage Not Found, Says Fire Brigade

Image used for representational purpose only | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, June 7: Several hours after a foul smell was reported in several parts of Mumbai, the Fire Brigade which was pinned into service was yet to identify the source of gas leak. The reason behind the foul smell was yet to be ascertained, a top official was reported as saying. Notably, the complaint was first received late in the night on Saturday from residents of of Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli, Powai and Chembur. Mumbai: 'Gas Leak' Causes Panic Across City, BMC Confirms RCF's Chembur Plant Leak Contained.

Chief fire officer P Rahangdale, while speaking to reporters, said most suspected locations of leak were examined by the fire brigade department. The gas did not leak from the plant of US Vitamin India Ltd, which is based in Govandi, he clarified. Earlier in the day, reports claimed that the foul-smelling gas had leaked from the company's premises.

"We investigated the entire premises and nearby areas of US Vitamin Company but no leakage was found. We followed the exact locations of complaints given by the BMC’s disaster management control room that received the calls," HT quoted Rahangdale as saying.

Late on Saturday, the BMC disaster control room received several calls about a foul smell from parts of the city's eastern suburbs. Taking to Twitter, the BMC first said it had received a couple of complaints of suspected gas leak, from residents in Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli and Powai. The civic body added that the fire brigade is checking and we will update facts soon.

In another tweet few hours later, the BMC said that situation was under control and informed that all necessary resources have been mobilised. “Origin of the smell is being investigated. 17 fire appliances are on field equipped with public announcement system and ready for response if required”, the BMC tweet read.

Take a Look at the tweets by BMC:

Situation is under control. All necessary resources have been mobilised. Origin of the smell is being investigated. 17 fire appliances are on field equipped with public announcement system and ready for response if required. #BMCUpdates https://t.co/ceQmF9Zqyu — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray had also tweeted regarding the suspected gas leak. "With regards to the foul odour across some parts of Mumbai, as of now the Mumbai Fire Brigade has been activated with its SoPs. I appeal to all to stay indoors, not panic. Close your windows. @mybmc is actively monitoring this situation", Thackeray tweeted.