Mumbai, September 25: The Western Railway on Friday announced a mega block on the suburban sections to carry out maintenance work on September 27, Sunday. Due to the jumbo mega block of five hours, up and down slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations will be affected. Mumbai Local Trains Update: Central Railway to Operate Additional 68 Special Suburban Train Services.

The slow trains between these two stations will not operate from 1035 hours to 1535 hours on September 27. However, fast trains will normally run between Churchgate and Mumbai Central. The jumbo block will be undertaken to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling & overhead equipment. Mumbai Local Train Update: How Long Will Local Train Services Be Restricted, Bombay High Court Asks Maharashtra Govt.

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling & overhead equipment, a jumbo block of five hours will be taken on Up & Down Slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central from 1035 hours to 1535 hours on 27th September: Western Railway — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

Notably, Local train services in Mumbai resumed in June after they were suspended for almost more than two months due to the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. Currently, only essential service providers can board Mumbai local trains. Services for general passengers have not resumed yet.

On Wednesday, the Central Railway has introduced 68 additional special suburban services in Mumbai to reduce overcrowding in trains amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Out of these 68 services, 46 will be on the mainline (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Kasara, Khopoli and Karjat), and 22 on the harbour line (CSMT to Panvel and Goregaon), the Central Railway (CR) said in a release.

