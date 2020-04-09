'Mumbai Police Did Not Allow Tablighi Jamaat-Like Event': Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Hits Out at Delhi Police For Laxity Over Nizamuddin Markaz Event

Delhi Police personnel, Nizamuddin Markaz and Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. (Photo Credit: PTI/ANI)

Mumbai, April 9: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday accused the Delhi Police for the rapid spread of coronavirus in the country, stating that they should not have allowed Tablighi Jamaat-Like Event at Nizamuddin Markaz to take place. Deshmukh also gave the example of how Mumbai Police didn't allow any gathering to take place in Vasai.

Raisiing questions on Delhi Police's working, the Mahasrahtra Home Minister said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "A programme like the one at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz was scheduled to be held near Mumbai in Vasai on 15-16 March but was not allowed by us.Why didn't Delhi Police stop this programme like us?Because of this, COVID-19 cases have increased." Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Proposal For 30% Salary Cut For All Legislators For a Year From April 2020 to Combat COVID-19.

Adding more, he said, "Whole state machinery is trying its best to contain this pandemic. This new problem surfaced in Maharashtra and other states because of Delhi Police, who is responsible for this?"

Earlier, The Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal for 30 percent salary cut for all state legislators for a year starting from this month to fight the coronavirus in the state. The new announcement comes in the midst on reports when 162 new COVID19 positive cases were confirmed, leading to state's tally reach 1297.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation declared 381 areas as containment zones to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Mumbai. Also, BMC has confirmed that they will come up with door-to-door supply of essentials in the area soon. In the meantime, Mumbai Police have registered 464 cases under section 188 of IPC against violators of Corona Lockdown. 3,634 cases have been registered against violators since March 20. 2,850 people have been arrested released on bail till Wednesday, said Mumbai Police.