Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Proposal For 30% Salary Cut For All Legislators For a Year From April 2020 to Combat COVID-19

Visitors being screened for coronavirus at BMC head office in Mumbai (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, April 9: The Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal for 30 percent salary cut for all state legislators for a year starting from this month to fight the coronavirus in the state. The new announcement comes in the midst on reports when 162 new COVID19 positive cases were confirmed, leading to state's tally reach 1297.

According to the latest updates, as reported by news ageccy, the Maharashtra Cabinet -- headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar took the decision to make a 30 percent salary cut for all state legislators for a year starting from April this year. BMC Declares 381 Areas in Mumbai as Containment Zones to Prevent Coronavirus Spread, Bans Vegetables, Fruits Markets, Hawkers in Buffer Zones of Dharavi; Check Full List.

Here's the tweet:

Maharashtra Cabinet has approved a proposal for 30% salary cut for all state legislators for a year starting from this month (April). pic.twitter.com/rioYEd5BYh — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020

Apart from this, the state cabinet also approved constitution of two committees for assessing and formulating a revival plan for the state's economy after coronavirus lockdown. In the first committee experts, including former bureaucrats and officials from the Maharashtra Finance Ministry will be incorporated. While the second committee will be of Ministers, comprising of -- Ajit Pawar (Deputy CM), Jayant Patil, Balasaheb Thorat, Chhagan Bhujbal and Anil Parab.

Earlier in the day, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation declared 381 areas as containment zones to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Mumbai. Also, BMC has confirmed that they will come up with door-to-door supply of essentials in the area soon. In the meantime, Mumbai Police have registered 464 cases under section 188 of IPC against violators of Corona Lockdown. 3,634 cases have been registered against violators since March 20. 2,850 people have been arrested released on bail till Wednesday, said Mumbai Police.