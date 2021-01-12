Mumbai, January 12: Mumbai recorded its hottest January day on Monday where the minimum temperature across the city was reported to be at record high. This happened after a decade as the city recorded its highest minimum temperature at 23.5 degrees Celsius in January since 2011. The city has been witnessing a cloudy weather since the past few days, while in the last week, light rains had caused a dip in the temperatures. Reports inform that a minimum temperature of 23.5 degrees Celsius, which is 4.1 degrees above normal, was recorded at Colaba. Moreover, the minimum temperature was 23 degrees Celsius at the Santacruz observatory, which is again 5.7 degrees above the normal temperature. La Nina in India: Country to Witness More Cyclones, Relatively Colder Winter This Year, Says IMD.

A report by Hindustan Times informed that the maximum temperature at Santacruz was recorded at 34.5 degrees Celsius which is 3.6 degrees above normal on Monday. Meanwhile, at Colaba observatory, the maximum temperature was 31.4 degrees Celsius, which was 1.3 degrees above normal. The report added that at 23.5 degrees Celsius on Monday, Mumbai had witnessed the highest minimum temperature recorded in the month of January since 2011. Before this, the highest minimum temperature of 22.3 degrees Celsius recorded on January 28, 2014.

Mumbaikars got some respite from pollution as the air quality index in the city improved slightly. The AQI on Monday was recorded at 256 (poor category) from Sunday’s 301 (very poor category). As per SAFAR, the AQI levels in the range of 0-50 range is considered to be 'good'; 51-100 as 'satisfactory'; 101-200 as 'moderate'; 201-300 as 'poor'; 301-400 as 'very poor' and above 400 as 'severe' category.

KS Hosalikar, deputy director general of western region, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that after a spell of cloudy days across Mumbai, the temperatures in the city had soared on Monday. The official informed that this is because of the clear skies and warm easterly winds. Due to the rise in mercury levels.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2021 02:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).