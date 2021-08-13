Amid the ongoing pandemic crisis, Mumbai has reported its first death due to Delta Plus variant of COVID-19. A 63-year-old senior citizen succumbed to the virus, even after being fully vaccinated, due to comorbidities. The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed that the woman did not have any travel history, however, was suffering from lung infection.

The woman was tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21 and passed away on July 27. On receiving her genome sequencing report, it was found that she was infected with the Delta-Plus variant of COVID-19. It is reported that six members of her family have also been infected with COVID-19. While two have been detected with the Delta Plus variant, reports of the other four are awaited. Delta and Delta Plus Variants FAQs: Is New Variant Deadlier? Know Everything About Coronavirus Mutation, Symptoms and Efficacy of COVID-19 Vaccines

According to the reports from the Institute of Genomics Integrative Biology laboratory, 20 more patients have been detected with the Delta Plus variant of Coronavirus, which brings the total cases of the variant to 65 in Maharashtra. These 20 patients include seven in Mumbai, three in Pune and two each in Nanded, Gondia, Raigad, Palghar, one in Chandrapur and Akola. Delta Plus, New COVID-19 Variant, Identified; Here's What We Know So Far About Its Spread and Virulence

Delta Plus is considered to be one of the mutants of COVID-19 after the second wave hit India and is considered to be highly infectious. The Delta Plus variant or AY.1 is one of the emerging variants of Delta. It is a mutated version of Delta and, therefore, is regarded with a ‘Plus’ which means additional mutation. Symptoms of Delta-Plus variants are dry cough, tiredness, fever, shortness of breath, abdominal pain. Other symptoms follow skin rashes, change in colour of the toes, sore throat, shortness of breath, loss of smell, diarrhea, headache or runny nose.

