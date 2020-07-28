Mumbai, July 28: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rainfall alert from Mumbai and its neighbouring areas for the coming days. According to a tweet by IMD Mumbai's Deputy Director General KS Hosalikar, several areas in Maharashtra including Mumbai, Thane and the Konkan region will witnessed heavy showers for the next two days. The official further added saying that the satellite images show cloudy weather over Maharashtra coast. On Monday, IMD Santacruz observatory recorded 100.7 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am while in Colaba it was 60.4mm. The heavy rain category ranges from 64.5 mm-115.5 mm while moderate category ranges 15.6 mm-64.4 mm.

"Mumbai & around a rainy day with forecast of isolated heavy showers for Mumbai, Thane and Konkan region for 48 hrs as seen from IMD GFS guidance. Since morning its raining moderate with few intense spells. Satellite and radar images are indicating cloudy weather over Maharashtra coast", the official tweeted. Monsoon 2020: Country to Witness 'Normal' Rainfall Between 96% to 104% of LPA , Says IMD in Long Range Forecast Weather Update.

Here's the tweet:

In last two days, parts of Mumbai have been witnessing heavy overnight rains. The wet spell continued even on Monday morning. The IMD official had said that Mumbai and areas around it received moderate to heavy rain in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Monday. "Most of it occurred since early morning, with thunder. A satellite image indicated a cloud patch near Mumbai", he said.

In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD stated that heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim and northeastern states, mainly over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya during July 28-30. The weather agency said that rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during July 29 to July 31.

