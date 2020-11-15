Mumbai, November 15: With the Maharashtra government allowing religious places to reopen from Monday, the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai would also be opened up for worshippers. The shrine management on Sunday announced that an initial cap of 1,000 devotees per day would be placed, in order to prevent overcrowding. Maharashtra Allows All Religious Places to Reopen From November 16, Nearly 8 Months After COVID-19 Outbreak.

Visitors would be required to download the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple app from Google Play Store. The devotees are required to submit their details and other information that is sought before registering themselves for darshan.

Aadesh Bandekar, Chairman of Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Trust, told reporters that the authorities will take all possible measures to prevent violation of COVID-19 safety norms. To ensure adequate distancing, a cap of 100 devotees per hour would be imposed, he said.

"Hundred devotees allowed every hour and 1,000 devotees can visit every day. Devotees have to download Temple's app and fill in the required info," Aadesh Bandekar said.

Update by ANI

The Maharashtra government, in an order issued on Saturday, said the places of worship can reopen under strict compliance of COVID-19 safety norms. The wearing of masks would remain mandatory, officials said. A standard operation procedure (SOP) is yet to be issued. Reports claimed that thermal screenings could be installed outside religious sites that draw large number of visitors.

Temple, mosques, gurudwaras, churches, shrines and other places of worship in Maharashtra were closed down since the third week of March, after the outbreak of coronavirus across the nation. While the Centre allowed religious places to reopen from June onwards, the state government adopted a cautious approach considering the high caseload.

