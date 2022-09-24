Mumbai, September 24: The Navi Mumbai Police recently booked a man for allegedly recording a video of the police station when he came to meet his father, a pastor, who is in police custody. The accused has been identified as Robin Rajkumar. Police officials said that Rajkumar is a resident of Bethel Gospel Pentecostal Church in Navi Mumbai's Seawoods. According to reports, the accused visited the NRI Coastal police station on the pretext of giving food to his father.

Robin's father Rajkumar Yeshudasan (50) has been in the lockup for allegedly molesting minor girls. Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Ravindra Patil, senior police inspector said, "He said he wanted to take video of his father as the family had not seen him for several days but when we checked, the video was more of the inside of the police station. We do suspect that he had some ulterior motive. We seized his phone and booked him." Mumbai Shocker: Inspired by Crime Serials, 3 Rob Dentist of Rs 12 Lakh in Bandra, Arrested.

On August 12, pastor Yeshudasan was arrested after one of the 45 children who were rescued from his ashram accused him of molesting her several times. After the incident came to light, three more children narrated their ordeal. The NRI police released Robin after serving him a notice. The police have also seized his mobile phone which contains the recording of the inside of the police station. The accused was booked under the Official Secrets Act and the Bombay Police Act.

