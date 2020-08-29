Chhindwara, August 29: A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Saturday rescued a person who was trapped in water released from a dam in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district. The man was stuck in water released from the Machagora dam in Belkheda village. He was struggling for 24 hours to get out of it. To save him, the NDRF deployed a helicopter. An NDRF team reached the spot and pulled the man to safety. A video of the daring operation is going viral on social media platforms. NDRF Rescues 3-Month-Old Baby in Karnataka's Kodagu District.

According to the Central Water Commission, parts of Madhya Pradesh could face "extreme flood situation" as at least two rivers are flowing above the danger mark following incessant rainfall. River Shakkar was flowing above the danger mark at Gadarwara in Jabalpur district and river Wainganga was flowing above the danger level at Keolari in Seoni district, according to the "red bulletin" issued by the CWC.

NDRF Rescues Man Trapped in Water Released From Machagora Dam:

#WATCH NDRF rescues youth trapped for 24 hours in waters released from the Machagora dam in Belkheda village of the Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/hhLqew9lQy — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2020

In view of the arising flood situation, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday held a high-level meeting to check preparedness. After the meeting, he said several parts of the state may receive heavy rainfall during the next 48 hours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2020 01:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).