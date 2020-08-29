Bhopal, August 29: Several parts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh could face "extreme flood situation", according to the Central Water Commission (CWC). Two rivers in Madhya Pradesh and two in Chhattisgarh are flowing above their "danger level" and this is likely to cause "extreme flood situation" in parts of the two states. The CWC on Saturday issued a "red bulletin" for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Whenever an extreme flood situation arises, a special "red bulletin" is issued by the Central Water Commission. According to its latest "red bulletin", river Kharun was flowing above the danger mark at Patharidhi in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district. Similarly, river Mahanadi was flowing above its danger level at Surajgarh in Raigarh district and at Kalma in Champa district's Janjgir. Chhattisgarh: 1,025 New COVID-19 Cases, Six Deaths.

In Madhya Pradesh, river Shakkar was flowing above the danger mark at Gadarwara in Jabalpur district and river Wainganga was flowing above the danger level at Keolari in Seoni district, according to the "red bulletin". Also, due to torrential rainfall, 24 of the 64 sluice gates of Hirakud Dam were opened on Friday by authorities to discharge the floodwaters, following incessant rains that led to the rise of water level in Mahanadi river. Monsoon 2020: August Records 25% Excess Rainfall in India, Highest Since 1976, Says IMD.

In view of the arising flood situation, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday held a high-level meeting to check preparedness. After the meeting, he said several parts of the state may receive heavy rainfall during the next 48 hours. "Water levels in the Narmada river and its tributaries have risen. The river is flowing over the danger mark in Hoshangabad. Heavy rain is likely to occur in the next 48 hours in various parts of the State. NDRF and SDRF teams are on alert," Chouhan said.

