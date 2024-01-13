Noida, January 12: A senior doctor from the city experienced a sudden heart attack in the midst of an eye surgery at the district hospital on January 9. The incident occurred when Dr Satyendra was operating on a patient inside the surgery room when he suddenly suffered a heart attack. Despite the alarming situation, the quick and coordinated actions of his fellow doctors saved his life.

According to the India Today report, Dr Satyendra began to sweat profusely and reported feelings of anxiety during the operation. He was swiftly moved to the hospital’s emergency ward, where he underwent an ECG test. The test results led to his referral to Felix Hospital in the city. There, it was discovered that a crucial nerve linking his heart to another organ was completely blocked. An angioplasty was performed to remove the blockage. Noida Engineer Collapses On Pitch, Dies of Heart Attack While Playing Cricket (Watch Video).

Eye Surgeon Suffers Heart Attack Mid-Surgery

Dr DK Gupta, the chairperson of Felix Hospital, said Dr Satyendra’s life was saved due to the rapid response of his colleagues. They found a 100% blockage in a vital nerve connecting his heart to another organ, and an angioplasty was performed to save his life. Dr. Satyendra is now out of danger and on the road to recovery. Sudden Heart Attack in Uttar Pradesh: 34-Year-Old Engineer Dies of Heart Attack While Playing Cricket Match in Noida (Watch Video).

In another incident, a video recently circulated on social media showed a tech professional from Noida, Vikas Negi, collapsing while playing cricket. Negi, a COVID survivor, regularly played cricket to maintain his fitness. However, a tragic incident occurred on a Sunday when Negi collapsed while running across the pitch. The viral video shows the wicketkeeper and others rushing to his aid. Negi was immediately transported to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead upon arrival. The cause of Negi’s death was determined to be a heart attack by the attending doctors.

