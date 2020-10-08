New Delhi, October 8: There is no plan at present to implement the odd-even car rationing system in Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai has said. In an interview, Gopal Rai added if the need for odd-even scheme arises, preparations won't take much time. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said the car rationing plan is announced only when pollution increases and after consulting experts. Delhi Air Pollution: CPCB Writes to Kejriwal Govt for Urgent Action on Major Polluting Sources, Lists Out Pending Tasks.

Asked whether the Delhi government plans to implement the odd-even scheme irrespective of what the air quality is, Rai replied: "Odd-even is never implemented in a normal situation. When pollution increases, we speak to experts and decide. At present, the point of view is that during Covid, pollution can be more dangerous. All possible action plans will be looked at." Delhi Pollution: 'Yudh Pradushan Ke Virudh' Campaign Launched by CM Arvind Kejriwal; Here is How It Will Use Technology to Curb Stubble Burning.

The Delhi minister went on to say: "As for odd-even, it will be decided upon the timing and expert opinion. Last year, we had spoken to experts. At present, there is no plan for odd-even. If need be, preparations won’t take much time because it has been done before." Asked about the Delhi government's longterm plan to curb pollution, Rai said they are focusing on tree plantation.

"We are holding tree plantation at a large scale. Our target is to plant 31 lakh trees this year. Increasing Delhi’s green area is a long-term plan. The Electric Vehicle Policy, which will reduce the number of polluting vehicles on the road, is a long-term target. Our tree transplantation policy is also forward-looking as it is better to transplant trees rather than planting small saplings," the minister was quoted as saying.

Introduced in 2016 by the Arvind Kejriwal government, the odd-even scheme is an attempt to curb air pollution by allowing vehicles with odd last digit in the registration number to ply on roads on odd dates and those with even last digit will ply on even dates only.

