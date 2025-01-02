Mumbai, January 2: In yet another case of online fraud, an Elderly woman in Mumbai was allegedly duped of INR 1.51 crore by fraudsters who posed as Delhi cops. Officials of the Mumbai police's cyber wing said that the 78-year-old woman from South Mumbai lost the money to online fraudsters who posed as personnel from the Delhi Police. During the preliminary investigation, cops found that the elderly woman was forced into transferring the amount to fraudsters.

It is learned that the fraudsters, who posed as Delhi police officials, told the woman that the parcel which she sent to her daughter in the US on December 5 allegedly contained mephedrone drug and US dollars, reports Indian Express. The incident came to light when the woman approached the police and lodged a complaint after being duped by the "Delhi cops". Mumbai Scam: Senior Manager Tricked Into Transferring INR 95 Lakh by Fraudsters Posing As Company Director on WhatsApp; Case Registered.

In her complaint, the victim said that she had sought a courier service from a company in order to send some edible items to her daughter in the United States. However, the elderly woman was first threatened by a "courier firm staff" and later by the so-called Delhi police officials who had video-called her on the pretext of taking legal action. It is also learned that the victim is a relative of a builder in South Mumbai.

After opting for a courier service on December 5, the woman received a call the next day from an individual who identified himself as Amit Kumar from the courier company. Kumar claimed that the parcel contained expired passports, Aadhaar card, credit cards, 2,000 grams of mephedrone and USD 2,000 in cash. The fraudsters threatened to arrest the elderly woman in a money laundering case and even sent forged arrest warrants. Mumbai College Admission Scam: 2 Clerks Tamper With Admission Portal, Forge Mark Sheets and Other Documents To Secure Admissions for 50 Students in Somaiya College; Arrested.

The scamsters forced the woman to share her bank account details and made her transfer INR 1.51 crore. Meanwhile, the police have launched a probe and are trying to trace the culprits through the bank account details and call data records.

