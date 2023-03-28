New Delhi, March 28: In order to provide some more time to taxpayers, the date for linking PAN with Aadhaar has been extended to June 30. The earlier deadline was March 31.

According to a notification issued by the Income Tax Department on Tuesday, till June 30, people can intimate their Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for PAN-Aadhaar linking without facing repercussions. How to Link PAN Card with Aadhar, Know Step-By-Step Guide.

However from July 1, the unlinked PAN will become inoperative with consequences. The PAN though can be made operative again in 30 days, upon intimation of Aadhaar to the prescribed authority after payment of a Rs 1,000 fee. Govt Extends Deadline for Linking PAN with Aadhaar by 3 Months to June 30.

No refund will be made against inoperative PANs, also interest shall not be payable on such refund for the period during which PAN remains inoperative, and TDS and TCS shall be deducted at higher rate.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2023 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).