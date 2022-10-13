Patna, October 13: A Patna man, who was allegedly drunk, shot dead the pet dog of his neighbour after it barked at him, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred in Naubatpur locality on Wednesday night. Dharm Prakash Singh alias Sonu was walking when the pet dog barked at him, and he lost his temper and shot it at close range. Karnataka Shocker: Upset Over Barking, Man Kills Dog by Shooting in Bengaluru’s Madagondanahalli, Case Registered.

The dog's owner Ajit Kumar ran toward the spot after hearing the shot and took the pet to a nearby pet hospital where it was declared dead. Naubatpur SHO Mohammad Rafikur Rahman said: "We have immediately reached the spot and arrested the accused. He was in a drunken stage. We have also seized the weapon from his possession. It was an illegal Katta which he used to commit crime."

During interrogation, the accused reveals that the dog used to bark at him every time he stepped out of the house. On Wednesday night, he was walking on the road after dinner when the dog started barking at him. He got angry and shot it. Dog Attack: Stray Dog Menace Continues in Kerala; Man Killed After Accident Involving the Canine at Aruviyod Junction.

"We have booked him under animal cruelty act as well as liquor prohibition act and sent him to jail. The accused confessed the crime," Rahman said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2022 10:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).