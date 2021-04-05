Chennai, April 5: In a recent martial dispute case, the Madras High Court observed that Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS / PSOS) cannot be termed as impotency. "The term 'PSOS' by itself cannot be termed as 'impotency'. Impotency is different and unable to give birth to a child is different, owing to various physical and mental reasons," remarked Justice V Bhavani Subbaroyan.

The high court was listening a plea filed by a woman seeking to quash an original petition filed by her husband in a family court seeking annulment of their marriage on allegations that she was suffering from PCOS and, as such, not fit for cohabitation or giving birth to a child under section Section 12 (1) (a) of the Hindu Marriage Act. PCOS and Its Effects on Skin and Hair: What Is Polycystic Ovary Syndrome? From Acanthosis Nigricans (Skin Darkening) to Hirsutism (Facial Hair) Symptoms of the Hormonal Disorder That You Should Know Of.

The court observed that in his petition the husband has not refereed to the woman's inability to give birth to a child as 'impotency.' Rather he has claimed that given his wife's PCOS condition, she was on her menstrual cycle for almost 25 days owing to which she has not co-operated for cohabitation and can't bear a child.

The high court dismissed the woman's plea and observed "It is a legitimate expectation of the husband to live with his wife and have cohabitation and bear children and if the same is not achieved owing to any physical and mental problem among the partners, it is quite logical that either of the parties will approach the court for seeking divorce on such allegations."

