Petrol and Diesel Prices in India Hiked For 11th Consecutive Day on June 17, 2020: Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Metros

News Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 09:25 AM IST
Petrol and Diesel Prices in India Hiked For 11th Consecutive Day on June 17, 2020: Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Metros
Petrol pump | File Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, June 17: The price of petrol and diesel increased for the eleventh consecutive day on Wednesday, touching the highest level since more than a year. The petrol and diesel rates have been increasing daily from June 7. In these 11 days, petrol price has increased by Rs 5.42 a litre and diesel price by Rs 5.8 a litre in the national capital.

The petrol price in Delhi increased by  55 paise and diesel by 69 paise per litre to Rs 77.28 and Rs 75.79 per litre respectively on Wednesday.  The petrol price in Kolkata today is at Rs 79.08 and a litre of diesel is being sold at Rs 71.38. The petrol rate in Mumbai is up by Rs 0.53 to Rs 84.15. On the other hand, a litre of diesel will cost Rs  74.32, up 57 paise. Sonia Gandhi Writes to PM Narendra Modi Demanding Rollback of Hike in Fuel Prices.

Check Petrol rates in cities: 

City

Petrol Price Today

Yesterday's Petrol Price

New Delhi

 77.28(0.55)

 76.73

Kolkata

 79.08(0.53)

 78.55

Mumbai

 84.15(0.53)

 83.62

Chennai

 80.86(0.49)

 80.37

Gurgaon

 75.62(0.21)

 75.41

Noida

 78.77(0.33)

 78.44

Bangalore

 79.79(0.57)

 79.22

Bhubaneswar

 77.67(0.55)

 77.12

Chandigarh

 74.39(0.53)

 73.86

Hyderabad

 80.22(0.57)

 79.65

Jaipur

 84.22(0.54)

 83.68

Lucknow

 78.57(0.38)

 78.19

Patna

 80.89(0.42)

 80.47

Trivandrum

 79.00(0.7)

 78.30

Reportedly, the state-run oil marketing companies have been suffering losses of about Rs 8 on every litre of petrol and diesel they sell after Brent crude oil rates rebounded from the record lows of around $20 a barrel. On Tuesday, Sonia Gandhi wrote to PM Narendra Modi over hike in petrol and diesel prices. In the letter, she urged the government to immediately roll back hike on fuel prices and pass the benefit of low crude oil prices to the citizens.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 09:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

