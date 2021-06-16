New Delhi, June 16: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) hiked the prices of fuel again on Wednesday in the major cities across the country after keeping unchanged a day before. Accordingly, the price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 96.66 per litre and diesel at Rs 87.41 per litre on June 16. This marks a 25 paise increase in petrol and a 13 paise in diesel in the national capital . On June 15, the prices of petrol and diesel in Delhi stood at Rs 96.41 and Rs 87.28 per litre respectively.

The petrol price in Mumbai was increased by 24 paise and stands at Rs 102.82 per litre on Wednesday. The petrol price in Mumbai breached the Rs 100-Mark on May 29 and have remained above it ever since. The diesel price in Mumbai on diesel stands at Rs 94.84 per litre, 14 paise increase from a day before. The prices of petrol and diesel in the Maharashtra's capital city stood at Rs 102.58 and Rs 94.70 per litre respectively. World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 96.66 Rs 87.41 Mumbai Rs 102.82 Rs 94.84 Kolkata Rs 96.58 Rs 90.25 Chennai Rs 97.91 Rs 92.04

In Chennai, the prices of petrol and diesel were increased to Rs 97.91 per litre and Rs 92.04 per litre respectively on Wednesday. Meanwhile in Kolkata, the price of petrol on Wednesday stands at Rs 96.58 per litre. The price of diesel in the West Bengal's capital city on June 16 stands at Rs 90.25 per litre.

