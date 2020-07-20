New Delhi, July 20: The Indian Commercial Pilots' Association wrote to Air India CMD stating that "any unilateral change by AI from agreed-upon wage settlement would be illegal and won't be in the interest of our national carrier... Such a situation has the potential to flair to an unprecedented magnitude"

In the letter, it is mentioned that ICPA supports the temporary austerity measures due to COVID-19. Only, if such a restructuring is done in the true spirit of Article 14 of the constitution. The association further highlighted that flying allowances and flying related allowance constitutes 70 percent of the pages and they have not been paid since April.

The pilot association protested a proposal for 60 percent salary cuts. "You had briefed us that the MoCA has given you directions to slash pilots' salary by 60 percent. This is nowhere at par with market standards. If this is true, then we would like to humbly submit that we would like to seek an appointment with the Honorable Minister of Civil Aviation and return all the appreciation letters given to our pilots by him as well as PM for our service to the nation. Nevertheless, we will continue to serve the nation in this time of need," the letter read.

