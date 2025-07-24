Mumbai, July 24: The Ministry of Agriculture has issued a fresh warning for farmers receiving benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme. It has come to light that fraudsters are exploiting digital inexperience of rural population and using fake links, messages and calls in the name of PM-Kisan scheme to dupe farmers. Urging farmers to be alert about this latetst scam, the Ministry of Agriculture has released a list of official websites that provide real updates on PM-Kisan scheme, especially regitsration and installment date.

The PM-Kisan scheme is a major financial lifeline for millions of Indian farmers, providing INR 6,000 annually in direct installments. However, this scheme has also become a frequent target for cybercriminals. Ladki Bahin Yojana Scam Unearthed: Man Takes Photos of Self in Women’s Get Up, Links 1 Account to 30 Aadhaar Cards To Avail Benefits of Scheme Launched by Maharashtra Govt; Probe Launched.

How the PM-Kisan Scam Works

Scammers circulate fake messages promising quicker payments or faster registration under the PM-Kisan scheme. Links provided in fraudulent messages lead to websites that mimic official government portals. Unsuspecting farmers are tricked into entering sensitive details such as Aadhaar, PAN, or bank account numbers, and even OTPs.

Fraudsters also use phone or WhatsApp video calls, pretending to be from PM-Kisan support teams, demanding confidential information under the guise of verification. Moreover, malicious apps claiming to be official PM-Kisan apps have surfaced online. Installing such apps can lead to hacking of personal devices, theft of personal data and loss of money. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme: Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves 1-Year Suspension of Financial Aid for Farmers Involved in Stubble Burning.

How To Stay Safe

Farmers should rely only on the official website of the PM-Kisan scheme. Do not trust social media posts and follow @pmkisanofficial on X and Facebook for official updates. Never share Aadhaar number, bank details or OTP via phone, SMS or WhatsApp or on unverified portals and apps.

List of Official PM-Kisan Websites

The official website of the PM-Kisan Scheme is pmkisan.gov.in. To check beneficiary status, visit pmkisan.gov.in/beneficiarystatus_new.aspx. The official helpline numbers are 155261 and 011-24300606.

PM-KISAN 20th Installment Date Update

Farmers have been waiting for the PM-Kisan 20th installment. The last INR 2,000 installment was credited in banks accounts in February. Usually, the next installment comes in June, but this time it has been delayed. So far, there is no official update on the PM-Kisan 20th installment date. It is expected that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the PM-Kisan 20th installment before July ends.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2025 11:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).