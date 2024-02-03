In a grand welcome for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP workers lit up earthen lamps at the Veterinary College Field, Khanapara in Guwahati, Assam. The Prime Minister is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth Rs. 11,000 crore in the city. The lighting of the lamps by the BJP workers signifies the anticipation and warm reception for the Prime Minister’s visit. PM Modi Assam Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Visit State on Two-Day Trip, Unveil Projects Worth Rs 11,600 Crore.

PM Narendra Modi Guwahati Visit

#WATCH | Assam: Earthern lamps lit up by BJP workers at Veterinary College Field, Khanapara in Guwahati to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs. 11,000 crore in Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/lLcrkfJuiZ — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)