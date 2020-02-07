PM Narendra Modi Claims Centre's Efforts Helped Most North-East Regions Free From AFSPA, Aims to Bring Section 6 of Assam Accord Into Effect

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Guwahati, February 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stated that the his government had worked tirelessly in the North East and it is due to their efforts that most of the regions in the north east are now free of Arms Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA). The PM also said that Centre is continually trying to bring into effect Section 6 of the Assam Accord.

Addressing a mass gathering in Kokrajhar in Assam, PM Modi said, "For decades, no government wanted to get involved in the issues of North-East." Adding more, he said, After we came back to power, most of the regions in the north east are now free of AFSPA." He also stated that Centre is trying to bring into effect Section 6 of the Assam Accord. Bodoland Peace Accord Signed With NDFB, Other Bodo Groups, Amit Shah Says 'Speculations of Assam's Demarcation End Forever'.

Apart from this, the PM requested the extremist groups in North-East to leave the path of violence and follow the path of Mahatma Gandhi. He said, "It is a happy coincident that we have signed the #BodoPeaceAccord at a time when we are celebrating 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi."

Here's the tweet:

It is a happy coincident that we have signed the #BodoPeaceAccord at a time when we are celebrating 150th birth anniversary of #MahatmaGandhi: PM @narendramodi #Gandhi150 pic.twitter.com/blgDmfxw44 — PIB India (@PIB_India) February 7, 2020

PM Modi also mentioned the successful initiatives of Bodo Peace Accord. He said, "Benefits of this Accord will accrue to more than just the Bodos because under the Bodo Peace Accord, jurisdiction of Bodo Territorial Council has been increased and strengthened." Following this, All Bodo Students' Union president Pramod Boro requested all the extremist groups in North-East to stop the violence.

It is to be known that at present AFSPA is in force in the States of Assam, Nagaland, Manipur (excluding Imphal Municipal Council Area), Changlang, Longding and Tirap districts of Arunachal Pradesh, and areas falling within the jurisdiction of the eight police stations of districts in Arunachal Pradesh bordering the State of Assam.

The Union government signed the Bodo Peace Accord, also known as Tripartite Bodo Agreement, with Assam Government and the banned Assam-based insurgent group National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) on January 27, 2020. With this accord, the government aims to bring political and economic benefits to the Bodo tribe, which is one of the largest tribes of Assam.