PM Narendra Modi Condemns Sukma Encounter in Which 17 Security Personnel Were Killed

File image of a Naxal attack (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 22: After the bodies of all 17 security personnel killed in a gun-battle with Naxals in a forest of Sukma district of Chhattisgarh were recovered on Sunday, March 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack. He also said that their valour will never be forgotten and prayed for recovered of those injured in the attack. Sukma Encounter: 17 Missing Security Personnel Found Dead After Gunfight With Naxals.

"Strongly condemn the Maoist attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh. My tributes to the security personnel martyred in the attack. Their valour will never be forgotten. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for a quick recovery of those injured," Prime Minister tweeted.

PM Modi Tweet:

Strongly condemn the Maoist attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh. My tributes to the security personnel martyred in the attack. Their valour will never be forgotten. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for a quick recovery of those injured. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020

Of the 17, 12 were the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and 5 special task force (STF) personnel, the state police sources told IANS. They were killed on Saturday.

The bodies were recovered during a search operation in the Sukma forested area around noon on Sunday by a joint team of the DRG, the STF and the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), an elite unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The slain security personnel were part of a group of nearly 600 personnel belonging to the joint DRG, STF and CoBRA team that had launched an anti-Maoist operation from three sides towards Elmagunda in Sukma on Saturday.

(With IANS Inputs)