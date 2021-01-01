New Delhi, January 1: The Light House Projects (LHPs), being set up in six states across the country, gives a new direction to housing projects in the country and has strengthened cooperative federalism, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

"Today, the country is getting new technology for the construction of houses for the poor and the middle class. I believe that these six projects will be like a pillar of light just like the name 'Light House' suggests. This will take housing construction to a whole new direction," Prime Minister Modi said at the launch of Light House Projects across six states.

"States from all four directions of the country took part in this, strengthening the feeling of cooperative federalism," PM Modi added. The LHPs are being constructed at Indore, Rajkot, Chennai, Ranchi, Agartala and Lucknow, comprising about 1,000 houses at each location along with allied infrastructure facilities.

"This project is an example of the way our country works. We Should understand the bigger vision. At one time, the government did not focus on housing schemes as much as they should have. The government did not go into the details of housing schemes. But we know without detail work, changes cannot be seen," the Prime Minister said.

"There are many things that keep happening without any change. We say 'chalta hai, chalne do' (It works, let it be). The matter of housing has been just like this. We resolved to change this. Why shouldn't our country get new tech? Why shouldn't the poor stay in a house for long?" he added.

Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura and Andhra Pradesh also took part in the ceremony. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Light House Projects (LHPs) under the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India (GHTC-India) via video conferencing.

As per an earlier statement, LHPs will be constructed at Indore, Rajkot, Chennai, Ranchi, Agartala and Lucknow, comprising about 1,000 houses at each location along with allied infrastructure facilities.

"The LHPs showcase the best of new-age alternate global technologies, materials and processes in the construction sector for the first time in the country at such a large scale. They are being constructed under GHTC-India which envisages to provide an eco system for the adoption of innovative technologies in the housing construction sector in a holistic manner," the statement said.

The Affordable Sustainable Housing Accelerators - India (ASHA-India) initiative aims to promote domestic research and entrepreneurship by providing incubation and acceleration support to potential future technologies.

Under the initiative, five ASHA-India Centers have been set up for providing incubation and acceleration support. The PMAY-U Mission was been designed to achieve the vision of "Housing For All by 2022". In order to recognise the outstanding contribution by States, UTs, Urban Local Bodies and beneficiaries, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has introduced annual awards for excellence in implementation of PMAY-Urban. The winners of PMAY(Urban) Awards-2019 will be felicitated during the event.