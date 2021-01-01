New Delhi, January 1: PM Narendra Modi extended New Year greetings to people of the nation on the first day of the year. He tweeted, "Wishing you a happy 2021! May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail."

People celebrate a lot on the First Day of the New Year, every year, amid grand fanfare and festivities. They text and face time their loved ones on this special day. People also send across many loving New Year greetings and wishes conveying their regards for the New Year. The celebrations this year was muted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the night curfews that have been imposed in several states. Happy New Year 2021 Greetings For First Day of The Year: WhatsApp Messages, HNY Greetings, Photos, HD Wallpapers, Quotes, Status and Captions to Send on January 1.

Here's what PM Modi tweeted:

Wishing you a happy 2021! May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2021

The year 2020 was an extremely tough year for people across the world with the pandemic striking. From lockdowns, deaths to job losses, the year was not a pleasant one for everyone. With the dawn of the new day and a year, people are hopeful that all the clouds of darkness will fade and we will get back to normal.

