New Delhi, January 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has penned a poem in Hindi dedicated to the new year 2021. The official Twitter handle of MyGovIndia shared PM Narendra Modi's poem titled "Abhi Toh Suraj Uga Hai" (The Sun Has Just Risen), along with a video. In the video, PM Modi can be heard reciting his poem "Abhi Toh Suraj Uga Hai". Happy New Year 2021 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to People of the Nation on the First Day of the Year.

"Let's start our first day of the new year with a mesmerizing and motivating poem 'Abhi Toh Suraj Uga hai', written by our beloved PM Narendra Modi," MyGovIndia tweeted. The video features healthcare and frontline workers, farmers, soldiers and PM Modi. It has a glimpse of PM Modi's recent visit to labs to inspect COVID-19 vaccine development works as well as his visit to Delhi's iconic Sikh shrine Gurudwara Rakabganj to pay tributes to Sikh saint Guru Tegh Bahadur. 'Beware of Rumours on COVID-19 Vaccine',PM Narendra Modi Appeals to People As Vaccination Preparation is in Full Swing.

'Abhi Toh Suraj Uga Hai' Poen by PM Narendra Modi:

Let's start our first day of the new year with a mesmerizing and motivating poem 'Abhi toh Suraj Uga hai', written by our beloved PM @narendramodi. @PIB_India @MIB_India @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/9ajaqAX76w — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 1, 2021

Earlier today, PM Modi extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the New Year. "Wishing you a happy 2021!, May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail," the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

