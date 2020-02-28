PM Narendra Modi Made Impromptu Presentation to Donald Trump on His iPad, Explained CAA And Article 370 Abrogation to US President: Reports

US President Donald Trump with PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: IANS)

Delhi, February 28: US President Donald Trump recently completed his two day India trip. During his visit, according to a Hindustan Times report, PM Narendra Modi used an iPad, which is also his favourite gadget to make an impromptu presentation before US President on Tuesday at Hyderabad House. Modi also used the time before lunch to explain the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and the abrogation of Article 370 to the US President.

Reportedly, the PMtook upon himself to remove the misgivings of US President Donald Trump that India was treating his country unfairly with no effort being made to address an adverse trade deficit. Trump before arriving in the country had referred PM Modi as his very good friend but saving the big trade deal for later. Talking about a possible trade deal with India, Trump said, "We can have, but I am really saving the big deal for later, maybe before elections. But we will have a very big deal with India." Donald Trump Says ‘Tremendous Progress Made on Comprehensive Trade Deal’ After Meeting PM Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his presentation showed Trump what India has done during his tenure to reduce the trade deficit from $31 billion in 2014 to $24.2 billion in 2018—a decline a 22 percent over four years. He revealed that Indian students in the US were contributing nearly $ 6 billion each year to the American treasury by spending dollars in education.

The US President further indicated to PM Modi that his country is willing to supply any top-of-the-line defence equipment including armed drones and fighters to India and that New Delhi was free to buy from anyone provided that the equipment was better in comparison to American hardware.