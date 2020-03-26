PM Narendra Modi Thanks Amir of Qatar For His Personal Attention to Welfare of Indians Living There During Outbreak of Coronavirus

PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had a telephonic conversation with Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al Thani, the Amir of Qatar. The two leaders had a discussion on the developments related to the coronavirus and its social and economic impact on the world. The Prime Minister also thanked the Amir of Qatar for his personal attention to the welfare of Indians living and working in Qatar during the outbreak of COVID-19. G20 Virtual Summit on Coronavirus: 'World's Leading Economies Will Do Whatever It Takes to Overcome Pandemic', Says Joint Statement.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the Amir assured PM Modi about the safety and welfare of all Indian expatriates in Qatar. The telephonic conversation between the two leaders took place hours after the G20 Virtual Summit 2020. G20 Virtual Summit 2020 on Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi Calls for 'Open Sharing of Medical Research for Development of Humankind'.

Prime Minister's Office: PM Modi thanked Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani for his personal attention to the welfare of Indians living and working in Qatar, particularly in the present situation. The Amir assured PM about the safety and welfare of all Indian expatriates in Qatar. https://t.co/yCU7jyeGS0 — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2020

The G20 Summit was called to discuss and frame strategy to combat the coronavirus outbreak. During his address at the Summit, PM Modi asked for the strengthening of global organisations like WHO to deal with issues like COVID-19. He also pitched for developing more adaptive, responsive, affordable, human healthcare system.

Earlier this month, Qatar had temporarily barred travellers from 14 different foreign nations, including India, to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Meanwhile, in India, 694 people have been tested positive for COVID-19. Sixteen deaths were also reported from the country. The maximum number of coronavirus cases were reported from Maharashtra. In this western state of India, 126 people have been tested positive for the deadly virus until now.