PM Narendra Modi Welcomes General Bipin Rawat's Announcement to Honour Courageous COVID Warriors in 'Unique Way'

PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: Twitter/@NarendraModi)

New Delhi, May 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday welcomed the announcements made by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat to honour COVID warriors in a unique way. PM Modi said that India managed to fight the coronavirus menace due to “courageous frontline warriors”. The Prime Minister also appreciated the Indian Armed Forces. For helping people in times of disaster apart from keeping the nation safe. India Reports Biggest Single-Day Jump in Coronavirus Death Toll as 77 Die in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Count Reaches 35,365.

PM Modi in a tweet, stated, “I welcome the announcements by the Chief of Defence Staff today. India has waged a strong fight against COVID-19 due to courageous frontline warriors who have cared and cured many. They are spectacular. India applauds them and their families.”

In another tweet, the Prime Minister applauded the armed forces for their efforts in helping countrymen during disasters. He also appreciated the decision of the armed forces to pay respects to COVID warriors in a unique way. PM Modi tweeted, “Our Armed Forces have always kept the nation safe. Even in times of disasters, they are out there helping people. Now, our Forces are, in a unique way, saying a big thank you to our frontline COVID-19 warriors for their endeavour towards making India COVID-19 free.”

Earlier in the day, a press conference was conducted by General Rawat along with Gen MM Naravane, Chief of Army Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Naval Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. The CDS said that to show the solidarity with the Corona Warriors, some activities shall be undertaken by the Armed Forces on May 3. On Sunday, the armed forces will be organising multiple events like flypast by fighter and transport aircraft of the IAF from Srinagar to Thiruvanthapuram, and from Dibrugarh to Kacchh.

The helicopters from IAF and IN shall be showering flower petals on the Hospitals treating Covid patients. The Navy and ICG shall move ships in formations at sea at select locations while Army bands shall visit COVID hospitals and play tunes outside the hospitals in an expression of gratitude to the Corona Warriors. To honour their effort, all three service Chiefs shall be laying a wreath at the Police Memorial on the morning of Sunday. General Rawat also assured the armed forces are fighting COVID-19 according to two principles: Force Preservation and Assistance to Civil Authorities.