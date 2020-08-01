New Delhi, August 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will address the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2020 on August 1 via video conferencing at 4:30 pm. He is scheduled to interact with students who will be competing with each other in a non-stop digital product development competition. Catch the live streaming of PM Modi’s address online on the DD News YouTube channel. The PM's live address can also be seen on PIB's YouTube channel.

Watch the Live Streaming Here on DD News:

Also, the Live Streaming will be broadcast on YouTube channels of PIB India and Narendra Modi. Here are the Links:

Earlier on Friday, PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Young India is filled with talent! The grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon 2020 showcases this very spirit of innovation and excellence. On 1st August at 4:30 PM, looking forward to interacting with the finalists of the Hackathon and knowing more about their works." Smart India Hackathon 2020: PM Narendra Modi to Address SIH 2020 Grand Finale Via Video Conference at 4:30 PM on August 1.

In the following tweet, PM Modi had stated that Smart India Hackathon 2020 (SIH) has emerged as a vibrant forum to ideate and innovate. He lauded the youth for their efforts to innovate new applications along with ways to create an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

This year's SIH theme is 'No problem is too big... No idea is too small'. The SIH 2020 is a nationwide initiative which offers a platform to students to solve some of the pressing problems that we face in our daily lives. The first edition of Smart India Hackathon was organised in 2017. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had earlier informed that the winning team in this hackathon will get a reward of Rs 1 lakh, the second team will get Rs 75,000 while the third team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2020 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).