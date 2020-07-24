Mumbai, July 24: Amid the rising coronavirus cases in the state, the General Administration Department of Maharashtra has informed that pregnant officers, workers and women officers, workers who were diagnosed with critical illness to be exempted from coming to office amid the pandemic.

Earlier this month, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Yashomati Thakur wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to allow pregnant, comorbid and above age 50 female government employees to be allowed to work from home. India Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 49,310 COVID-19 Cases And 740 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 30K.

Pregnant Women Officers, Workers & Women Officers Diagnosed With Critical Illness to be exempted from coming to office:

Pregnant women officers/workers and women officers/workers who were diagnosed with critical illness to be exempted from coming to office, in wake of #COVID19: General Administration Department, Maharashtra Government — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

According to reports, in Thakur's letter to Maharashtra CM, she mentioned that several pregnant employees have gone back to their native place and now with the lockdown and the restriction in vehicle movement, it would be very difficult for them to come back to work.

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has increased tremendously. It is one of the worst-hit states in the coronavirus pandemic. The state has a total of 3,47,502 coronavirus cases till now and 12,854 people have so far died in the state.

