Pune: 65-Year-Old Woman Diagnosed With Coronavirus Dies

Pune, April 16: A 65-year-old woman who had tested positive for coronavirus, passed away in Pune last night. The woman was also suffering from co-morbidity, informed Health Department officials on Thursday.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the city has climbed to 44, the officials added. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 2916 positive coronavirus cases have been reported from Maharashtra as of Thursday. Coronavirus Age-Wise Mortality Rate: Why Patients Below 40 Years of Age Should Worry Less About COVID-19 Outbreak.

Of the 2,916 cases; 295 patients have been cured and discharged while 187 lost their lives due to the coronavirus. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has climbed to 12,380.

Out of these cases, 1489 have been cured/discharged/migrated while 414 deaths have been reported so far, as per the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.