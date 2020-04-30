Pune Police Issue Order For Closure of All Shops Excluding Hospitals & Medical Stores in 23 COVID-19 Hotspots From May 1 to 3

Coronavirus Lockdown | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Pune, April 30: Pune police on Thursday issued an order for the closure of all shops excluding hospitals and medical stores in 23 hotspots between May 1 and 3 amid rising coronavirus cases in the district. The shops will be closed in these containment areas remain only for a short duration from 10 am to 12 pm. The home delivery of milk will be allowed only from 6 am to 10 am. The order was issued by Pune Joint Police Commissioner Ravindra Shisve. Three SRPF Jawans Test Positive for Coronavirus in Pune.

According to reports, Pune reported 120 positive coronavirus cases in the past 12 hours, taking the COVID-19 tally to 1,722. “As many as 87 new cases were reported between 9 pm Wednesday and midnight, while a further 40 have been reported since then,” reported The Hindu quoting District Health Officer (DHO) Bhagwan Pawar as saying. 'I'll Be Back Soon': Mumbai Police Personnel Keeps Spirit Hight After He Contracts Coronavirus, Asks Colleagues Not to Take Tension (Watch Video).

ANI's Tweet:

Pune Joint Police Commissioner Ravindra Shisve issues order for the closure of all shops excluding hospitals & medical stores in 23 hotspots between May 1 & May 3. Milk shops will open between 10 AM & 12 PM & home delivery of milk will be allowed between 6 AM & 10 AM. — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2020

In Pune, over 80 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19. The district includes the Pune city, Pune rural and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas. All these areas reported over 300 cases since the start of this week. Currently, there are, 1,368 active cases in the district. BMC Official Madhukar Haryan Succumbs to Coronavirus, Was Posted as Inspector at Assessment Department.

On Thursday, the number of positive coronavirus cases in Maharashtra increased to 9,915. Meanwhile, close to 450 people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus. Malegaon of Nashik district of the state has reported more than 50 cases since Wednesday.