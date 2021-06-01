Pune, June 1: In a shocking incident, a 61-year-old shopkeeper allegedly molested a 19-year-old girl in Maharashtra’s Pune district. After the incident, the girl reportedly attempted suicide by consuming bleaching liquid. The police arrested the accused. The incident took place on May 28. Pune Shocker: 54-Year-Old Man Allegedly Sexually Assaults Minor; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

The action was taken against the shopkeeper after the girl’s mother lodged a police complaint. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at Warje Malwadi police station. According to a report published in The Indian Express, the girl went to the shop to buy an ice cream at 10 pm on Friday, when the shopkeeper molested her.

After the incident, the girl was disturbed and tried to end her life by consuming liquid used as a bleach for washing clothes. The police have issued a notice against the accused and launched an investigation into the case. Pune Shocker: Gym Trainer Rapes Co-Worker, Records Heinous Act on Camera; Case Registered.

It is not the first incident of sexual assault against women in Pune. Earlier in March this year, a married woman was allegedly raped by a cab driver. The cab driver reportedly sedated the woman before committing the crime. The rape survivor works for an IT company. According to reports, she took the cab to meet her friends in the Mundhwa neighbourhood of Pune. She hired the same cab while returning. On the way, the cab driver gave sedative-laced water to the woman, after which she fell unconscious.

