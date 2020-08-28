Chandigarh, August 28: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will remain in self-quarantine for the next seven days as he came in contact with two MLAs in the Vidhan Sabha who were later found as COVID-19 positive. The decision to keep himself in isolation is as per the government protocol, said an official of the CMO.

"Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has decided to go into 7-day self-quarantine, as per government protocol and the advice of his doctors, after two MLAs who met him in the Vidhan Sabha tested positive for COVID19," the Media Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister was reported as saying. Liquor Shops in Punjab Should Be Strictly Shut by 6:30 PM to Curb Spread of COVID-19: CM Amarinder Singh Tells DGP.

The Punjab Legislative Assembly had reconvened today, as the rules bar the Vidhan Sabha to remain suspended for six consecutive months. All the MLAs who attended the proceedings were asked to undergo a COVID-19 tests earlier this week.

A total of 29 MLAs were found positive before the Assembly proceedings, whereas, two legislators were reportedly found infected after attending the proceeding today.

The maximum among the legislators who are infected are from the Congress. The entire legislature party of Shiromani Akali Dal is in self-quarantine as they had called a meeting of their MLAs on Monday - a day before six among them were tested as COVID-19 positive.

Singh, in a meeting of seven non-NDA chief ministers on Wednesday, claimed that the situation in Punjab is "extremely grave". Citing the infection found in one-fourth of Punjab's total MLAs, the Chief Minister said one can only imagine what the situation is on the ground.

Singh further added that the peak of the disease in Punjab may arrive next month. The peak, in case of an epidemic, is a condition when daily recoveries surpass daily infections for at least 14 days in a row.

Punjab is one of the moderately affected states by COVID-19 pandemic in India. The state has so far reported 49,378 cases with 1,309 deaths. This includes the spike of 1,555 new cases and 51 fatalities recorded on Friday.

