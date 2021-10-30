Ludhiana, October 30: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old boy allegedly killed his grandparents in Punjab’s Ludhiana district on Wednesday. The minor boy hacked his grandparents to death reportedly over a property dispute. The incident took place at Lal Kalan village in Ludhiana’s Samrala city. The deceased had a property dispute with the father of the boy. The deceased were identified as 75-year-old Darshan Singh and his wife, Surinder Kaur. Punjab Shocker: Man Jumps Into Canal with Two Minor Children in Amritsar.

According to a report published in The Tribune, the accused first attacked the victims with a baseball bat and then used an axe to kill them. The father of the accused had a property dispute with the victims. The boy’s father was asking his parents to transfer the property ownership in his name. The victims did not agree to his request. Punjab Shocker: Two Stab Youth to Death Over Argument Regrading Matchbox in Mohali, Arrested.

Due to the dispute, the accused’s grandparents were started living separately near Doraha at a rented accommodation. As per the media report, the victims visited their son’s house on Friday. At the time of the incident, the accused’s sister was also present at the house. The boy locked them in a room and hacked them to death.

The victims died on the spot. The accused himself called the police. A case has been registered against the boy. Recently, the deceased reportedly had an altercation with his son and even misbehaved with his daughter-in-law. The accused wanted to teach them a lesson. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

