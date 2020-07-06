Chandigarh, July 6: E-registration for travelling to or transiting through Punjab is mandatory, said a statement issued by the state government on Monday. The registration of passengers before arriving to the state will be mandatory with effect from tonight, said officials, following a meeting with Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. 14-Day Home Quarantine Policy for Outstation Arrivals to Continue in Punjab.

Passengers will be allowed to enter in the state in a hassle-free manner only after they register themselves online at cova.punjab.gov.in/registration. The asymptomatic passengers who do not transit the state after entering would be asked to remain in quarantine for 14 days.

The travellers who would be residing in Punjab are required to submit the address where they would be staying. They would be asked to give updates on their health on daily basis for two weeks after entering the state. The updates could be shared via COVA app or by dialing 112.

How to E-Register Before Travelling to Punjab?

Visit the following link - https://cova.punjab.gov.in/registration. On the landing page, the user would be asked basic questions, including the mode of transport and whether he/she would be staying in Punjab or transiting through the state.

In case the person is travelling using the road route, all details related to the vehicle including its type and number would have to be provided in the respective fields on the webpage.

The date of travel, name, age, gender and other details are required to be submitted, along with an identity card. The number of ID card needs to be entered and the same has to be provided at the checkpoint while entering Punjab.

The present address of a person, along with the complete destination address needs to be entered. The addresses are being collected for the safety and health security purposes, said a government official. The same could be used for contact-tracing in case the person entering the state is later found to be infected with coronavirus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2020 03:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).