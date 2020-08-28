Amritsar, Aug 28: Three people were killed while four suffered injuries after the roof of a building collapsed in the Guru Nanak Pura area in Amritsar following heavy rainfall on Thursday night.

"Nine people were residing here. Three of them died on the spot. The roof collapsed due to rainfall and police are not allowing anyone to go inside right now," said Assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Prabhjit Singh. According to the residents, the incident occurred at around 2:00 am. Rescue operations are underway.