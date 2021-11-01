Chandigarh, November 1: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly raped by her friend at a gunpoint at Zirakpur town of Mohali district in Punjab on October 29. According to the reports, the victim had requested her friend and accused, identified as Kulwinder Singh, to pick her up from the Chhat light point as she had a lot of luggage as she was returning to Mohali from her home in a bus. The accused reportedly took her to a secluded place and allegedly raped the woman. The victim had filed a complaint in the matter the following day.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the victim met the accused at the spot at around 8 pm and Singh was waiting for her in his car. The accused was to take the woman to her paying guest accommodation in Mohali, but he allegedly took her to a secluded place and allegedly raped her at a gunpoint. The accused later allegedly left the victim on the roadside, following which the woman took a cab and went to her accommodation. Punjab Horror: Gurdaspur Youth Allegedly Rapes Minor Girl In Ludhiana; Arrested.

The victim reportedly approached the Zirakpur police and filed a complaint againt the accused a day after the alleged incident. Onkar Singh Brar, SHO, said that the accused will be arrested soon, as reported by the Hindustan Times. A case has been registered in the matter and the accused has been booked under section 376, section 365 and section 506 of the Indian Penal Code. Punjab: Salt Trader Allegedly Rapes 42-Year-Old Woman In Amritsar; Case Registered.

Another incident was reported from Punjab's Ludhiana a few days back. According to reports, a married woman was allegedly raped twice over the past one month by her neighbour. he accused is a friend of the victim's brother-in-law and used to visit her home. A complaint has been registered in the matter

